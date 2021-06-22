Fans heartbroken as Scotland crash out of Euro 2020 – but praise squad for bringing ‘excitement and joy’

Scotland’s dreams of making it through to the final 16 have been dashed, leaving fans across the country heartbroken.

After a positive start – and fans confident their side could “crush” Croatia – the Hampden visitors ended the game 3-1 up.

At The Foundry in Aberdeen, the “buzzing” atmosphere fell flat as fans felt the hope slip away and tensions rose.

Conversations between friends stopped as everyone held their breath, desperately willing Scotland to beat the odds.

The city centre afterwards was silent, with a disappointed hush in Union Street.

‘Big win’ despite final score

George McQueen was watching the game on the big screen at the pub.

The 26-year-old said: “In the first half of the game I thought the team did really well and then Croatia took over.

“But then that one goal we scored changed everything for us – it gave us hope.

“We have to remember that Croatia are a fantastic team and it’s a big win for us to even have that one score against a team of such caliber.”

Well, tonight's game was emotional to say the least. There was happiness, excitement, tears and disappointment as Scotland lost the game against Croatia 3-1. Nevertheless, fans said "they are extremely proud of their national team". YES, Scotland will party! #EURO2020 #SCOCRO pic.twitter.com/VW95tbF5Mh — Denny Andonova (@AndonovaDenny) June 22, 2021

He was echoed by Lewis McLeod, who was watching the game with pal Jordan Walker.

Mr McLeod, 24, said like he felt he was “flying” when Scotland hit the back of the neck just before half-time, taking the score to 1-1.

He added: “After Croatia scored the first goal, I was heartbroken, but that goal for Scotland was a moment of happiness that can’t be described with words.

“I could barely stay on my seat, I genuinely felt like I was flying – what a brilliant goal that was.

“I thought that Scotland had a chance after Croatia scored the second goal but after the third one I know it was over. At the end of the day, after 23 years of never being in a tournament, it’s amazing just to have made it this far.”

Fans still proud

Bailey Smith, 22, was also disappointed but praised the squad for qualifying.

“Scotland managed to do the objective to get to the group stages,” he said. “It’s the first tournament for me to watch in my lifetime so I am majorly proud of what the team has achieved and where they have managed to get to.

​

“It’s a shame we lost but whatever happens I will follow Scotland in the national team everywhere.”

THAT'S A GOAL!!! Scotland scores and the fans go maaad – dozens applaud as Scotland scores it's first goal in #EURO2020 . What a game, what an emotion for every supporter in the Foundry tonight. — Denny Andonova (@AndonovaDenny) June 22, 2021

Kieran Joseph, manager of The Foundry, added: “The atmosphere was amazing in the first half for sure – everybody was optimistic and that goes really lifted people’s spirits.

“It’s a shame that we lost the game, but people have been so supportive of Scotland throughout the tournament and I think that kind of excitement and joy was exactly what everybody needed after the horrible year we’ve had.”

🥲 Not to be, but thank you @ScotlandNT for taking us to our first men’s tournament in 23 years – you’ve played your hearts out and we’ve been proud to cheer you on 👏🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 #SCO — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) June 22, 2021

‘Time to be warriors, time to be heroes’

Before the match, fans had been confident Scotland could beat Croatia – with both sides having everything to play for to get through to the final 16.

After Scotland’s impressive draw at Wembley on Friday, spirits were high.

Paul Corrigan, 20, had been at Wembley for the game, and said he was “ecstatic” about their performance, describing it as the “best day” of his life.

His friend Craig Hume added: “The passion the team has shown is remarkable – every single member was fighting to get a win for the country.

“We can only be proud to have such a team and support them once again tonight for the win.”

Ian Smith, 24, is part of the generation of fans who has never had the chance to watch Scotland in a major tournament.

He said: “The most important thing in a tournament is the win regardless of the performance during the game.

“There is a lot of pressure on the team tonight, but I’m positive we will crush Croatia with 1-0 or 2-1 for Scotland.”

‘Friend Cameron Christie added: “With Scotland you always have to remain positive, but there is that lingering fear of how the game will turn out.

“We are used to glorious failure, but I really think that this time we will make it through.

“It’s time to be warriors, time to be heroes – we can win this.”