Watch as whale stops by for ‘subsea inspection’ as oil rig drills North Sea well

A whale has been caught on video carrying out its own subsea inspection as a North Sea oil rig was spudding a well last week.

The crew of the Maersk Integrator captured the mammal on camera as they drilled the Ommadawn well for operator OMV in the Norwegian sector.

Viewers of the footage, shared online by Maersk Drilling, suggested the creature is a Minke Whale, which has since been confirmed.

