Budget airline easyJet has scrapped a route between Aberdeen and Manchester that was introduced less than a week ago, due to Scottish Government restrictions on travel to the English city.

The announcement comes as representatives of the travel industry across Scotland are heading to Holyrood to call for more support and a safe return for travel.

A boss at Aberdeen Airport called the news “hugely disappointing”, adding that the industry “urgently needs help”.

EasyJet announced the new route last Thursday, alongside one from the Dyce airport to Bristol and another between Inverness and Newquay.

At the time, the announcement was hailed as a “massive step forward” and “very encouraging indeed” by local politicians.

This morning’s decision also led to the cancellation of the airline’s route between Manchester and Edinburgh.

‘We urgently need a plan’

An easyJet spokesman said: “Following the Scottish Government’s announcement that non-essential travel between Scotland and Manchester is currently not permitted, unfortunately we are no longer able to operate our planned new routes connecting Edinburgh and Aberdeen with Manchester.

“Customers due to travel on these flights will be notified of the cancellation and informed of their options, which includes transferring their trip to an alternative destination on easyJet’s network or to a later date free of charge, and receiving either a voucher or refund for the entire value of their whole booking.

“We would like to apologise for any inconvenience.”

Flybe operated a route between the two cities until the company went bust in March last year, and Loganair currently runs flights between Manchester and both Aberdeen and Inverness.

Responding to today’s news, Operations Director at Aberdeen International Airport Mark Beveridge said: “This is hugely disappointing news from easyJet.

“Following the Scottish Government’s announcement that non-essential travel between Scotland and Manchester is currently not permitted, the airline are no longer able to operate its planned new route from Aberdeen to Manchester.

“We can’t continue like this and urgently need help and a plan that sets out how we can work towards the safe restart of travel.”

The Scottish Government has been approached for comment.

This is a breaking news story. More will follow.