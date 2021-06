Two drug traffickers who were caught with £32,000 of cocaine and heroin at luxury apartments in Aberdeen have been jailed.

Davanual Linton, 26, and Miguel Figueiredo-Mendes, 24, claimed that they had returned to the illicit trade because of debts over previous drugs busts.

Police found Class A drugs on open display at the property in Aberdeen after recovering a key and gloves when they were called to another address in the city.