Loganair launches new flights from Aberdeen to Dublin

Loganair has launched new flights from the north-east to Dublin following the collapse of Stobart Air.

The route between the two cities was previously operated by Stobart Air before the company ceased operations just two weeks ago.

Flights will recommence starting on September 5, with tickets going on sale today.

News of the route comes just days after it was announced that Loganair would receive £4.1 million in Transport Scotland backing to stay in the air during the coronavirus pandemic.

Direct flights will initially operate four times a week and will be daily as of March 28 next year. It adds to 10 other routes flown out of Aberdeen International Airport by Loganair.

It also marks a return to Dublin for the Glasgow-based airline, the first since the suspension of its Inverness service last year.

Both Inverness and Teesside will also be on the Loganair network from Dublin next summer.

‘Restore vital link between two great cities’

Kay Ryan, Loganair’s chief commercial officer, said: “We are truly excited to be operating this important service and pleased to be able to step in and quickly restore the vital link between these two great cities.

“We believe that, as certainty grows with the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination programme, an easing of current travel restrictions to and from the Irish Republic will allow customers to book and travel with confidence.”

Loganair will also be offering connections from its network via Aberdeen to Dublin – including from Sumburgh in Shetland and Kirkwall in Orkney.

Matt Hazlewood, group commercial director for Aberdeen Airport’s owner AGS Airports Ltd, said: “It is great to see Loganair growing its offering and presence at Aberdeen International Airport with a Dublin route.

“These routes strengthen our connectivity in the north-east of Scotland following the collapse of Stobart Air two weeks ago.

“Bringing back business safely is a key priority at our airport and this route will be warmly welcomed by our passengers and stakeholders.”

Turbulent flight schedule

The news of new flights in and out of Aberdeen International Airport comes just days after easyjet scrapped a route between Aberdeen and Manchester that was introduced less than a week ago.

Cancelled due to Scottish Government restrictions on travel to Manchester, the routes initial implementation had been welcomed as a show of confidence in Aberdeen.

However, since being scrapped, bosses at the airport have hit out calling the situation hugely disappointing”, adding that the industry “urgently needs help”.