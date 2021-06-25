Don’t miss out: Have your say on future of Aberdeen city centre and beach before July 2

Nearly 5,000 people have taken part in a consultation to shape the future of Aberdeen so far.

The city council is asking for views on the city centre masterplan and the beach, which has been revised as a result of coronavirus.

The 25-year masterplan, which was approved in 2015, includes large-scale projects such as the revamp of Aberdeen Art Gallery and Broad Street, but also wants to improve public spaces to ensure support peoples’ health and wellbeing.

Residents can take part in the consultation online using a points system to highlight how important they think particular projects are.

Suggestions include reviewing the space for walkers and cyclists at the beach, enhancing the area around the Beach Ballroom, offering more sports and leisure opportunities, creating a public plaze at Schoolhill, making Belmont Street’s “cafe culture” permanent and sprucing up buildings on Union Street.

Important to identify ‘public’s priorities’

The areas under review are Union Street, Schoolhill/Upperkirkgate/Belmont Street, Castlegate and the west end and the consultation takes into account the various changes put in place as a result of Covid-19, such as the pedestrianisation of certain areas and Spaces for People.

So far 4,391 people have had their say and the council is urging more residents to get involved before the consultation closes on July 2.

Councillor Marie Boulton, the authority’s masterplan spokeswoman, said: “It is great to see so many people have taken part in the consultation already as it shows how passionately people feel about the future of the city centre and the beach area.

“We have achieved a lot of positive changes for the city centre such as the completion of Aberdeen Art Gallery, the Music Hall, Marischal Square, and Broad Street and soon there will be completion of Provost Skene’s House and the regeneration of Union Terrace Gardens.

“I’d encourage everyone to take part so we ca find out what the public’s priorities are while reflecting on what we have learned in the past year of restrictions and changes due to coronavirus, including how Aberdeen can be suitable for all regardless of your mobility or age.”