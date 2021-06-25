Motorists warned of delays as £50million Haudagain works continue

A busy Aberdeen road will be shut next week as a major project to improve a notorious bottleneck continues.

Transport Scotland is carrying out a £50million project at the Haudagain roundabout, and over the last few months motorists have become used to various restrictions on the approach roads.

Now the southbound carriageway of North Anderson Drive is to shut for eight weeks.

Both carriages of the busy road will be closed overnight on Thursday to allow works to set up the new contraflow, which will take southbound cars across into the north lane from Friday morning.

Transport Scotland has apologised for potential delays, but said the work is essential.

The so-called Haudagain bypass, which will link North Anderson Drive to Auchmill Road, had been due to finish in spring but was delayed by the pandemic.

It is now expected to be completed by the winter, although in April it was announced a review into the timescale of the project was being carried out.

North Anderson Drive will be closed in both directions from 7pm on Thursday until 7am on Monday.

Once the northbound lane reopens, a 30mph speed restriction will be in place which will go down to 10mph at the crossover locations.

A Transport Scotland spokeswoman said: “We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank the local community and road users for their continued cooperation.

“Live traffic information is available on the Traffic Scotland website or @TrafficScotland on Twitter.”