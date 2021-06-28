Local champions to be honoured in Scotland Loves Local Awards

Unsung heroes across the north and north-east are to be recognised for their efforts during the coronavirus crisis.

Scotland’s Towns Partnership (STP) are calling on the public to nominate inspirational people or organisations for the 2021 instalment of the Scotland Loves Local Awards.

The national Scotland Loves Local campaign, spearheaded by SPT and the Scottish Government, is designed to encourage Scots to go back to their roots, think local first and support their local high streets safely and in line with public health guidelines.

The awards presents an opportunity to highlight the people, places and projects which are leading the way in making a difference, delivering benefits which will help make our communities cleaner, greener, stronger and fairer whether through design, delivery or sheer determination.

Accolades will be presented to Scotland’s heroes across nine categories during a virtual awards ceremony in November.

Well-deserved recognition

MSP Tom Arthur, Scotland’s community wealth minister, is backing the call to honour those who have gone “above and beyond” for their community.

He said: “Over the past year our communities have come together to support each other through the pandemic, from supporting local businesses to helping vulnerable neighbours.

“The Scotland Loves Local Awards importantly recognise those who have gone above and beyond.

“If you know of a person or organisation that has made a difference, I would urge you to nominate them to receive well-deserved recognition.”

Aberdeen charity founder praised

Last year, Phionna McInnes, founder of Aberdeen charity We Too, was named the regional champion of Scotland Loves Local campaign’s High Street Heroes Awards for her stellar efforts during the pandemic.

She established the charity as frustrations grew at the level of information available for parents and children with additional support needs.

The charity provided support to hundreds of people, through the creation of delivering specially selected family boxes with a range of items to suite everyone.

Deadline for entries

Entrants have until September 10 to nominate individuals or organisations worthy of recognition in this years Scotland Loves Local Awards.

Nominations can be made in nine different categories including High Street; climate town; creative town; innovative town; streets and spaces; town centre; living; place leader and hero.

Successful winners will be announced during a virtual celebration on Thursday, November 25.

It coincides with the culmination of culmination of Scotland’s Towns Conference – this year being staged as an online showcase in a series of events over three days.

STP chief officer Phil Prentice said: “Day in, day out people are working tirelessly to make communities across Aberdeen better places to live, improving the lives of those around them. The Scotland Loves Local Awards are a chance to say thank you for all that they do.

“We need you to help us highlight the people, places and projects making the city cleaner, greener, stronger and fairer whether through design, delivery or sheer determination.”

Nominations can be made at www.lovelocal.scot/awards.