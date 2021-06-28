Aberdeen low emission zone: what you need to know

A public consultation has been launched on plans to ban high-pollution vehicles from Aberdeen’s City Centre.

Aberdeen City Council is currently working on proposals to create the city’s first low emission zone (LEZ), which would cover all of Union Street and stretch from Albyn Grove in the west to Commerce Street in the east.

Anyone who takes a vehicle into the area that does not meet strict emissions criteria could face a fine.

For the next eight weeks, the council is appealing for anyone with an opinion on the project to let the local authority know what they think.

Here’s everything you need to know about Aberdeen’s planned LEZ.

Why is this happening?

In September 2017, the Scottish Government committed to the introduction of LEZs in Scotland’s four biggest cities, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Dundee by 2020, in order to improve air quality.

However, due to the impact of the pandemic and lockdowns, this date was pushed back.

When will enforcement start and how will it work?

Aberdeen City Council is aiming to introduce its own LEZ in the Granite City by May next year.

The council is currently planning a two-year grace period from the introduction of the project, during which no enforcement will take place.

This means that no fines will be issued until May 2024.

The council estimates that by 2024, 86% of cars, 70% of light goods vehicles such as vans, and 93% of heavy goods vehicles and all taxis in Aberdeen will meet the requirements of the LEZ.

Enforcement will be carried out using automatic number plate (ANPR) cameras. It is not yet known how many will be put in place across the LEZ.

How much will the fines be?

The initial penalty charge for banned vehicles caught within the zone will be £60, but reduced to £30 if paid within 14 days.

This penalty would double with each subsequent breach of LEZ rules, and is capped at £480 for cars and light goods vehicles, and £960 for buses and HGVs.

Are there exemptions, such as for classic cars?

There are a number of exemptions, such as for all emergency vehicles, as well as any naval, military or air force vehicles.

The rules also allow for “historic vehicles”, and vehicles being used by anyone who is disabled.

Another exemption has been made for “showman vehicles”, which are “highly specialised vehicles used for the purposes of travelling showmen, where the vehicle is used during the performance”.

Where exactly will it be in Aberdeen?

It will cover the majority of Aberdeen City Centre, and also incorporate parts of areas like Ferryhill and the West End.

Concerns have been raised in a report for city councillors that traffic displaced by the LEZ could “migrate to streets around the periphery of the zone”.

To help mitigate the problem, the council plans on implementing access restrictions to and from Millburn Street, at its junction with South College Street and Palmerston Place.

Other traffic restrictions in the final proposals include the city centre masterplan project to restrict access to the central section of Union Street to buses, taxis and cyclists only, as well as extra restrictions on a part of Union Terrace and Rose Street.

Will there be any financial help available for owners of banned vehicles?

Yes, across Scotland £3 million worth of funding has been made available in 2020/21 through the Low Emission Zone Support Fund, to help organisations prepare for LEZs.

Grants are available to support the cost of retrofitting engines or exhausts on taxis, vans, and heavy goods vehicles.

Households can also apply for a £2,000 cash grant to “incentivise disposal of a non-LEZ compliant vehicle”.

This will come with an extra offer of up to two £500 mobility grants for people to use to purchase bikes, e-bikes, or public transport vouchers.

What benefits could the LEZ bring, and how bad is the pollution problem?

In an emissions analysis report, the Scottish Environment Protection Agency said introducing an LEZ, in combination with the city centre masterplan, could reduce harmful emissions on Union Street by 29%.

Poor air quality contributes to a number of concerns aside from harming the environment.

Air pollution can have a more severe impact on the young, pensioners, and those with chronic heart and lung conditions.

Although the council says there has been an increase in air quality in the city centre since the opening of the Aberdeen Bypass, many of the air monitoring stations in the city centre still regularly exceed or come close to exceeding accepted levels of nitrogen dioxide.

Most of these sites are along very busy roads.

The council hopes the LEZ will make Aberdeen and the city centre “safe, desirable and welcoming environments for living, working, shopping and leisure”, and anticipates the “LEZ will support economic recovery and city centre regeneration as we emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Will my vehicle be banned?

Generally, older vehicles that do not meet emission requirements will not be allowed into Aberdeen’s LEZ.

These include diesel cars and vans registered before 2015 which generally do not meet Euro 6 standards, and petrol vehicles registered before 2006.

Heavy goods vehicles, coaches and buses registered from 2013 onwards will be permitted, and all motorcycles and mopeds will be free to enter the LEZ.

Electric vehicles will also be exempt.

Use our flowchart created using data from Transport Scotland here to find out if your vehicle may be affected.

Please note, these estimations are not a guarantee, and your best bet is to check your vehicle’s logbook or contact your vehicle’s manufacturer.

‘We need real change in our city centre’

Councillor Sandra Macdonald, transport spokeswoman for Aberdeen City Council, said: “Now that the preferred option for Aberdeen’s LEZ has been chosen, I hope that city centre residents, workers, shoppers, and visitors will all make their views known, as well as local businesses, bus operators and community councils.

“The consultation gives them all their chance to have their say in the LEZ over the next eight weeks.

“We had lots of really good feedback when the options were being shaped last autumn.

“We need real change in our city centre if we are going to recover post-pandemic and to make Aberdeen a climate-positive city.

“That change is now gathering momentum. We need to make sure that the measures we take are in the right streets to achieve the greatest benefit for all.”

The council’s consultation can be found here.

If you would like to tell us what you think about the LEZ plans, please email our team at environmentandtransport@ajl.co.uk.