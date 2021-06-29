A woman who acted as a lookout so her friend could raid a homeless shelter has escaped jail time for her part in the crime.

Denise Pope helped co-accused Mandy Nicol ransack rooms at a temporary accommodation facility set up by Aberdeen City Council to house homeless people – stealing clothing, footwear and money from victims.

The stolen items were found when the 57-year-old was evicted from her room following the thefts.

Pope was also using the Victoria House unit on Aberdeen’s West North Street at the time.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard how the pair carried out a number of evening raids of rooms at the unit on August 6 2020, with Pope acting as a lookout as Nicol kicked open doors and stole property.

Nicol received a 15-month prison sentence last year for her part in the thefts.

Pope admitted to four charges of being the lookout for Nicol.

Accused was seen on CCTV entering room

Fiscal depute Helen Treharne told the court how one homeless 17-year-old man returned to his room that night to find his Adidas trainers, socks, money and his European health insurance card had been stolen.

She added: “The supervisor of the unit checked the CCTV and at 8.47pm the accused attended at the room and kept a lookout as Mandy Nicol kicked the door open.

“Both accused entered the room and left a short time later carrying a bag which was reported stolen by the complainer.

“In the days after the offence, the accused, Denise Pope, was evicted from her room at the locus.

“On cleaning the room, the European health insurance card was found within.”

Defence solicitor Paul Barnett said the reason Pope had taken part in the raids was that her “previous substance misuse problems had taken hold again”.

He added: “She takes full responsibility for her part in the offences.

“She hugely regrets her involvement.”

‘You were targeting the most vulnerable in our community’

Sheriff William Summers told Pope: “The charges are serious and involve theft by housebreaking.

“The locus is a homeless hostel and you carried out these offences and you were targeting the most vulnerable in our community.”

He sentenced Pope, of Monarch Terrace, Aberdeen, to a two-year community payback order and the three moth restriction of liberty order.