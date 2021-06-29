A drunken lout threatened to follow a shop assistant home and shoot him after he refused to sell him more booze.

Patrick O’Neill warned the Co-op worker his family would be in danger and bragged he would happily do 10 years in jail for him.

The 45-year-old had been seen staggering around the Kingswells shop by staff, dropping cans of beer and slurring his words.

And when staff declined to sell the intoxicated man any more alcohol, he became aggressive and made the threats.

‘I’ll end you’

Fiscal depute Victoria Kerr told Aberdeen Sheriff Court witnesses were working at the store on April 5 when they spotted O’Neill entering, appearing to be in a “highly intoxicated state”.

He was unsteady on his feet, slurring his words and “repeatedly dropped cans of beer he was holding”.

Staff informed him, due to his level of intoxication, he would not be sold alcohol, to which he responded: “I’ll end you. I’ll break your bones.”

‘I’ve done 20 years, I’ll do another 10 for you’

He then picked up a 10-pack of beer and attempted to purchase it, but staff refused to serve him.

This caused O’Neill to “become more agitated” and began being abusive, getting “as close as he could” to staff with the till and a social distancing screen in the way.

Ms Kerr said O’Neill “stated he was going to come back and shoot the witness in the face”.

He also threatened to follow a member of staff home after work and said his family was “in danger”.

O’Neill said: “I’ve done 20 years, I’ll do another 10 for you.”

Staff were ‘simply doing their job’

He has not previously served a 20-year sentence.

O’Neill, of Granton Place, Aberdeen, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, and to another charge of breaching an anti-social behaviour order.

Defence agent Alex Burn said his client struggles with drink and was “clearly under the influence of alcohol” at the time.

He added: “He hasn’t got much recollection of the incident.

“He’s very regretful for his conduct towards the staff simply doing their job.”

Sheriff Margaret Hodge handed O’Neill a fine of £260, but with no time to pay being sought, he was ordered to serve the alternative 14 days in prison.