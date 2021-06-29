Peaky Burgers: Gangster-themed food van at historic Portsoy harbour ‘like putting something in front of Taj Mahal’

Plans for a gangster-themed food van at Portsoy harbour have been shot down.

Inspired by recent filming for TV drama Peaky Blinders at the scenic 17th century port, Scott Robertson formed plans for a new food truck by the historic pier.

Mr Robertson wanted to call it By Order of the Peaky Burgers.

But his application has now been ripped up by members of the Banff and Buchan Area Committee, who heard complaints from a string of “flabbergasted” locals.

One woman, who owns holiday cottages by the shore, said the idea of obstructing the view of the Moray Firth was “akin to putting something in front of the Taj Mahal”.

Trader says burger van would be a boost

Mr Robertson lodged his plans on February 24, just days after film crews left the town.

The businessman, who already has a similar van in Banff, addressed councillors about the proposed addition at Shorehead.

He said: “Portsoy harbour gets very busy in the summer, and this would be beneficial to the area.

“I would be supporting local businesses with my produce, with burgers, Lorne and link sausage purchased from a Banff butcher.”

Mr Robertson also pledged that any litter left behind would be cleared up at the end of each working day.

And he hit out at the local community council for raising objections, but then declining an invitation to meet up to discuss the venture.

He added: “They have not replied to that, which really disappoints me.”

‘One of Aberdeenshire’s historic jewels’

Rod Lovie, from Portsoy and District Community Council, said the location suggested was “completely inappropriate”.

Mr Lovie said: “This is a beautiful and unique 17th century harbour, it has been used for filming many times due to its character.

“The harbour is recognised as one of Aberdeenshire’s historic jewels.”

Laura Riley, who owns holiday cottages by the shore, said she was “flabbergasted” when she heard of the proposal.

She said: “The whole view of the harbour is iconic to Aberdeenshire, it is photographed and painted in both directions, from people standing on the pier to the opposite side.

“Our guests come for those iconic views, and VisitAberdeenshire use these views as a means to get people to film things like Whisky Galore and Peaky Blinders here.

“Putting a burger van in the centre of that view, or anywhere in that view, is akin to putting something in front of the Taj Mahal.

“It is that important.”

Burger van might be welcomed – elsewhere in Portsoy

Members of the Banff and Buchan Area Committee unanimously refused Mr Robertson’s application for a street trader’s licence.

However, he was given a glimmer of hope as councillors advised him they would consider any future plans for a burger van elsewhere at the seafront – as long as it isn’t at the historic harbour.

A representative from the North East Scotland Preservation Trust, which was among the objectors, confirmed the group would support a burger van “in a different location”.

Some crucial scenes for the final series of Peaky Blinders were filmed at the harbour in February.

Big names including Cillian Murphy, who plays Tommy Shelby, were involved.