20mph zone from Spaces for People in Rosemount could be permanent

A temporary 20mph speed limit introduced in an Aberdeen community as part of the controversial Spaces for People measures could be made permanent to help stop “horrendous speeding”.

The slower limit was implemented throughout the Rosemount area last year along with various cones, one-way systems and social distancing measures put in place to help prevent the spread of Covid.

But with the Spaces for People measures soon being removed in the city, the lower 20mph limit for motorists was due to be taken away as well.

However, the council is now proposing to make the temporary speed limit permanent in the region in order to improve road safety, and “preserve and improve the amenity in the area”.

‘Everyone in Rosemount will be delighted with this’

Rosemount councillor Bill Cormie said he has over the years dealt with many concerns from residents and businesses about motorists causing problems by driving too fast in the community.

He believes the council’s proposals would be welcomed by many.

Mr Cormie said: “The police have done several speed checks, our own roads team have done speed checks, and I got a lot of complaints from residents about horrendous speeding in the area, it’s really concerning.

“We’ve got two primary schools, the Grammar, four sheltered housing complexes, and all of the built-up residential and shopping areas, so obviously the councils taken the amount of complaints I’ve been getting seriously.

“I’m sure everyone in Rosemount will be delighted with this.

“We’ve always had a problem with speeding on certain streets like Loanhead Terrace and Esslemont Avenue, and certainly Rosemount Place.

“I live in the area myself, and some of the speeding that goes on at night is absolutely ridiculous, some of the traders will tell you, it’s like a racetrack at night.

“Spaces for People has been a bit overkill around Rosemount, but it’s good there’s one lesson that looks like it’s been learned here.

“I’m very pleased officers are taking this seriously and looking at implementing this.”

Cost of measures

A council document said there would be no implementation costs for the 20mph zone, as it was already installed through the Spaces for People budget.

The estimated cost for the scheme would be around £4,000 every 10 years.

Aberdeen City Council has been approached for comment.