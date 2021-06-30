Get closer to nature with new Wild Aberdeen animal trail

A new Wild Aberdeen animal trail has been launched to help people delve into the marine environment on their doorstep.

The team behind the popular Dolpinwatch project have launched the scheme to help residents young and old to get closer to nature.

Activities have been designed to involve little or no equipment to help families become ocean explorers in rockpools or develop eagle eyes while looking for dolphins or birds.

Where does the Wild Aberdeen trail go?

The five activities in the new Wild Aberdeen animal trail have been chosen due to their natural variety while also having public transport links.

Activities include tracking elusive otters at Seaton Park on the banks of the River Don, birdwatching at Duthie Park and spotting playful dolphins at the mouth of the River Dee.

Meanwhile, families are being encouraged to go rockpooling at Torry Battery while admiring wading birds and also take part in a big clean up at the beach esplanade near the River Don.

© Supplied by Caithness Befriendin

The self-guided trail aims to encourage families to stay closer to home in the summer holidays.

Sadie Gorvett, RSPB Scotland’s community engagement officer, said: “This trail is a great opportunity for families to explore Aberdeen with new eyes and seek out those special moments in nature.

“With the chance of seeing some incredible wildlife like seals, crabs, seabirds, dolphins and maybe even an otter if they are very lucky, and quiet.

“Although the Dolphinwatch project has come to an end, I hope this trail helps to continue to inspire people to care about the amazing marine environment we have in Aberdeen and take action to protect it.”

New trail is legacy from Dolphinwatch

The Wild Aberdeen animal trail is part of the legacy of Dolphinwatch, which ran between 2013 and 2021.

The project inspired thousands to take an interest in nature while watching the spectacular bottlenose dolphins at Torry Battery.

This year, radio station Original 106 is running a competition throughout the holidays for families submitting photos taking part in the activities to win prizes.

© Supplied

Philip Bell, Aberdeen City Council’s operational delivery services convener, said: “Dolphinwatch has been a superb success over the years helping people to discover we have one of the best places in the country at Torry Battery to watch dolphins, other sea creatures, and the myriad of bird life in the area.

“We are very lucky to have an abundance of parks, woods, wild areas, green spaces, and the beach for spotting wildlife and anything which encourages people to explore these areas is to be welcomed.”