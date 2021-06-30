Planning a staycation? Here’s some of the UK’s wettest cities

So you’ve packed your shorts and shades for this year’s summer holiday in the UK, but what about your brolly?

ShowersToYou.co.uk has compiled a survey of the wettest cities in the UK using data from the Met Office.

It uses average monthly rainfall and average number of wet days per month to decide the winners, or losers, you decide.

With the rise of staycations, this information is more valuable than ever before – and unfortunately, even those staying at home in the north-east are likely to get a soaking.

Aberdeen is one of only two Scottish cities to have made it onto the list.

At number 13 on the list, the survey states that an average of 2.6ins of rain fall in the city per month.

Over a third of the month is made up of rainy days, with 11.6 days per month.

With the flooding seen in the area in recent years, the ranking doesn’t come as too much of a surprise.

Glasgow was far above the Granite City, making it to the number two spot with an average of 3.6ins of rain per month and 14.2 wet days.

Making it to the top spot was Cardiff, with 3.7ins of rain on average per month.

However, their number of rainy days is not much higher than Aberdeen’s, with and average of 12.4.

Also on the higher end of the list are popular tourist spots Blackpool, Belfast and Bournemouth.