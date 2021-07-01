A north-east metal worker has shown his mettle by raising almost £18,000 for charity by zooming from Land’s End to John o’Groats on his scooter.

Derek Mitchell hopped onto his Honda C90 last month for the titanic trip, which involved travelling more than 1,000 miles.

Derek, who lives in Aberdeen and works for John Lawrie Metals, set a target of £5,000 when he embarked on the challenge.

But he has more than tripled that tally, with a haul of £17,780.44 to be split between north-east children’s charity Charlie House and The Leanne Fund.

‘We’ve had the best time’

Derek said: “I am delighted to have raised so much for these two amazing charities, we set out to raise £5,000 so to finish up with over £17,000 is just incredible.

“I cannot thank everyone who has supported and donated to this challenge enough, we’ve had the best time and I am just so pleased we can help improve the lives of those who need it in some way.

“I cannot thank my ‘support crew’ enough for travelling with me and making sure we got through each stage of the journey.”

Cash will ‘make a huge difference’

Donna Deans, fundraising co-ordinator at Charlie House, added: “Derek is an amazing guy, everyone at Charlie House has had so much fun following his challenge and are so pleased that he has received such a great response from the general public.

“The money will make a huge difference to the families that we support. We really can’t thank him enough for everything that he has done.”

Charlie House supports babies, children and young people with complex disabilities and life-limiting conditions and their families.

The charity is on course to reach 50% of the £8 million target for its Big Build Appeal.

The public fundraising campaign is collecting cash for a specialist support centre being built on the grounds of Woodend Hospital in Aberdeen.

The state of the art facility will have eight bedrooms, with additional family accommodation, set in four acres of ground.

The Leanne Fund is considered the foremost Cystic Fibrosis charity in Scotland, working with patients and families across the Highlands, islands and Grampian.