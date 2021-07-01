Aberdeen cinema to screen K-pop group Blackpink’s fifth-anniversary film

K-pop fans can look forward to watching Blackpink’s upcoming fifth-anniversary film Blackpink the Movie on the big screen in Aberdeen later this summer.

Tickets are now on sale for the anticipated concert film, which will be screened by Vue, on Shiprow, on August 4 and 8.

The new release will highlight the K-pop sensation’s special moments and it also includes unreleased interviews with Jennie, Rosé, Lisa and Jisoo.

In addition, fans of the South Korean girl group can become immersed in performances from The Show (the band’s 2021 concert) and In Your Area (their 2018 world tour) as re-edited footage will be shown in the local cinema.

Second Blackpink film

This is Blackpink’s second film, their first being Blackpink: Light Up The Sky which was released on Netflix last year.

Blackpink ranks among the most popular bands nowadays as they became the first music group to accumulate one billion views on four separate music videos.

The band, who collaborated with the likes of Lady Gaga and Selena Gomez, also won several music awards nationally and internationally.

Other big screen experiences

In addition to Blackpink’s film, a number of other “big screen events” are landing at Vue Aberdeen this summer.

Showing on July 7, the Kenneth Branagh Theatre Company will return to Vue for the live performance of Romeo and Juliet. The stage production was filmed live in front of an audience and stars Lily James and Richard Madden, with Sir Derek Jacobi featuring as Mercutio and Meera Syal as The Nurse.

Viewers can also get lost in music this summer as André Rieu’s 2021 Summer Concert: Together Again is coming to the cinema. Featuring performances never seen before on the big screen, The King of the Waltz plays his favourite show tunes, operatic arias and dance numbers.

Andrew Dykes, general manager of Vue Aberdeen, said: “We’re thrilled to be showing such a great selection of big screen events this summer, leading with the highly-awaited Blackpink movie.

“It’s great to bring live productions and other special content to the big screen and it’s experiences like these that our customers have been waiting for. We hope they will be as excited as we are and look forward to returning to the cinema.”

Click here if you wish to book tickets for Blackpink’s film.