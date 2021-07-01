Team take on magnificent seven Munro challenge in honour of Duncan Skinner

Members of Aberdeen Football Club Community Trust (AFCCT) are preparing to take on an epic Munro challenge in honour of former chairman Duncan Skinner.

Mr Skinner died in April after losing a year-long battle with cancer.

The Brighter Futures legacy fund was established to help young people reach their full potential.

Chief executive Liz Bowie is preparing to tackle the magnificent seven Munros in 24 hours on what would have been Duncan’s birthday, to support the trust’s legacy.

Joining her will be three of Duncan’s friends, Mark Wilson of Space Solutions, Iain Landsman of CBRE and Eric Harper.

“Duncan was a keen hillwalker and Munro bagger,” she said.

“We can think of no better way to raise money for the fund, in his name, than this challenge.

“I hope that Trust and Club supporters, as well as others who knew Duncan or are aware of the work of the Trust, will get behind us with donations.”

AFC commercial director, Rob Wicks, is also hoping to take part but is currently dealing with an injury sustained while competing in an ultramarathon last weekend.

Magnificent seven

The team will set off on July 19 covering 35 miles in 24 hours taking in five of the six highest Munros in Scotland.

The team will set off at 2am in darkness, using head torches, to complete the first leg of the journey on the flat from Linn of Dee Car Park to Derry Lodge before starting their first hill walk on Derry Cairngorm.

That will be followed by Ben MacDui, Cairn Gorm, Braeriach, Angels Peak, Cairn Toul and Devil’s Point before they retrace their steps back to the car park.

The team aim to raise £100,000 to secure the future of the programme for the next five years.

Almost £32,000 in donations have already been secured with a further £35,000 pledged through generous donations from the AFC chairman and fellow supports.

Brighter Futures

The Brighter Futures Fund supports the trust’s work with young people and includes a year-long youth ambassador programme that gives 14 to 18-year-olds the chance to gain essential life experiences, skills and qualifications to help them reach their full potential.

Around 50 young people have benefited through the programme.

Duncan’s close friend and fellow Munro-bagger, Mark Wilson, added: “Duncan believed deeply in helping young people to succeed and the Brighter Futures programme is exactly what he would have wanted.

“The fact that the volunteering these young people will do during their time on the programme will support the wider community is fantastic. Duncan would have loved it.”