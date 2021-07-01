NHS Grampian tighten hospital visiting rules due to Covid rise

NHS Grampian is imposing stricter rules on visiting hospital patients due to the rise in Covid cases.

Record positive test numbers have been reported twice this week as the more infectious Delta Variant takes hold.

Now health bosses have taken action to reduce the risk of the virus entering hospital wards by imposing stricter controls.

What is changing?

Until now, NHS Grampian has allowed patients to nominate two family members or friends to visit them during their treatment or for appointments.

However, that will now be restricted to just one nominated person to limit the Covid risk from noon on Friday, July 2.

And NHS Grampian has urged people to stay with the same chosen visitor where possible.

In light of the rapidly rising number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and to protect both patients and staff, from 12 noon tomorrow (Friday 2 July), hospital visiting, at all NHS Grampian hospitals, will be limited to one, named, person per patient. https://t.co/UN7tQMmIox — NHS Grampian (@NHSGrampian) July 1, 2021

Meanwhile, the health board has again publicised the option of “virtual visiting” across its hospitals in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

A website statement said: “In light of the rapidly rising number of confirmed Covid-19 cases and to protect both patients and staff, from 12noon on Friday, July 2, hospital visiting at all NHS Grampian hospitals will be limited to one named person per patient.

“Where possible, this should be the same person for all visits.

“Should the named visitor become unwell – with symptoms of Covid-19 or any other illness – they should not visit and other arrangements can be made.

“We will continue to take a person-centred approach to visiting, especially where patients are vulnerable, have additional support needs, or are receiving end of life care.”

Why are Covid cases rising?

Covid cases are rising rapidly in Scotland with the record daily figure broken twice this week.

On Thursday the Scottish Government confirmed 4,234 positive tests had been recorded.

Until this month, cases had never exceeded 2,500 per day.

Experts say the current rise is being driven by the more infectious Delta Variant.

However, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon remains confident restrictions will still be relaxed on July 19.

She says her confidence is due to the vaccine rollout preventing people from being taken to hospital with Covid once they are double-jagged.