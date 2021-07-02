Doctor struck off after he forgot to send patient biopsies to lab

A north east doctor has been struck off for failing to send patient biopsy samples for testing.

While packing up his office in preparation for a move to Australia in March 2016, Dr Harry Dye came across 15 patient samples he had forgotten to send for testing.

These included moles, skin lesions and possible tumours taken from biopsies between September 2015 and the time of his leaving.

Dr Dye was based at Finlayson Street Surgery in Fraserburgh at the time.

The Medical Practitioners Tribunal held a five-day hearing in 2017 and found him not fit to practice, slapping him with 18 months of conditions.

This week, after reviewing the case, they have removed his name from the medical register.

Stripped

This means he can no longer work as a doctor in the UK.

The body’s report concluded Dr Dye “persistently lacked insight into the seriousness of his actions or their consequences”.

It also said he failed to produce any evidence to demonstrate that he has insight into his misconduct, “nor has he taken any steps to remediate it”.

It went on: “His failure to send numerous samples to the laboratory could have had serious consequences for a number of patients, however the tribunal has received no evidence from Dr Dye to indicate that he acknowledges this or to persuade the tribunal that it will not happen again.”

It was also said that Dr Dye has not worked in clinical practice since 2016

nor has he registered with the Australian Health Practitioner Regulatory Agency.

Th report added: “He has provided no evidence of attempting to maintain his medical skills and his failure to do so now rendered his impairment more acute.”

In a written submission supplied to the tribunal by his representative, Dr Dye told the tribunal he remains hopeful that a return to practice in Australia will allow him to provide the General Medical Council with evidence of remediation in future.