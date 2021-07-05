An Aberdeen gardening group has ended up with tools to spare after kind-hearted locals responded in force to an appeal for donations.

The Friends of Seaton Park crew last month shared their call for unwanted equipment in the Press and Journal and Evening Express.

Group leader, Mary Middleton, told us that having more tools would allow them to spread the joy of volunteering at the popular park.

It would mean people wouldn’t need to already have their own equipment to join in.

Her request for “anything left in a shed that could still be used” struck a chord with dozens of generous north-east residents.

Regular trips to pick up donations

Within weeks, Mary was contacted by scores of people looking to help.

She has now amassed “literally hundreds” of tools – and is making sure even those the Friends of Seaton Park don’t need will go to a good home.

Excess items will go to a local allotment group, the Earth and Worms children’s charity in Tillydrone and to the gardening enthusiasts who look after Victoria and Westburn parks.

Mary said: “It’s been astonishing.

“My husband and I have been putting the back seats down in our Mini Clubman to go around places like Oldmeldrum and Peterculter collecting the donations.

“It has taken us to some lovely gardens to pick up tools from some wonderful older people.

“It’s been tiring work but so nice.”

Mary offers her heartfelt thanks to everyone who helped in our video –

‘Truly spectacular’

Donations also came from the nearby Bridge of Don Men’s Shed and the group at Westhill.

And a contribution from the Ellon branch is still to be collected.

“They have been wonderful”, Mary added.

“But we have had help from so many people, including younger people clearing out their parents’ houses.

“It has been truly spectacular.

“We will use every tool, or pass them on so they get used.”

Last month, Mary told us how the park had been a “godsend” to many since the onset of the pandemic.

Anyone who would like to join the gardening group to help keep the area looking its best can find more information on the Friends of Seaton Park website.