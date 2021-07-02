Police appeal for information after Aberdeen pensioner goes missing

A 75-year-old man has been reported missing in Aberdeen.

Robin Green was last seen in the Cornhill Road area of the city at 10.30am on Friday July 2.

Police are appealing for information from members of the public which could help to trace him.

He is described as being white, with green eyes, short grey hair and grey stubble. He is around 5ft 10ins and of average build.

Mr Green was last known to be wearing a green and blue checked short tucked into dark chino trousers.

The police have shared that his is known to walk in the hills in the Deeside area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote incident 1253 of July 2.