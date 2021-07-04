A man who sent vile messages describing sexual activities with young boys has been placed on a sex offenders’ programme.

Steven Pitt pled guilty last month to communicating indecently by sending messages to a man describing sexual activities with children.

The court heard he had been in a “low emotional state” when the “misjudged fantasy chat” took place during lockdown on June 27, last year.

Admitted the offence early on

The 32-year-old admitted sending the messages at Aberdeen Sheriff Court last month.

At that point, fiscal depute Victoria Kerr told the court Pitt and the man became acquainted with each other through a mutual friend.

She said the pair exchanged messages on Facebook before the conversation “turned sexual”.

‘Concern over content of messages’

They then began chatting on What’s App, when the man asked Pitt what his preferences were.

Ms Kerr said Pitt replied with a message saying: “I would be lying if I did not want a little boy, but this goes nowhere. Trust.”

Pitt sent further messages, and the court was told the other man “made it clear” to Pitt he was not attracted to children. When the man feared Pitt was talking about a child he had access to, he asked him if he had ever carried out any such acts.

Pitt said he had not, however, the man went on to report the conversation to the police.

‘Drunken gross misjudgement’

Defence agent Liam McAllister said his client sent the messages in a “moment of stupidity” as he had been in a low emotional state and drinking a lot during lockdown.

He said: “His drunken gross misjudgement in regards to this case has had a huge impact on his personal life.

“Mr Pitt has done everything he can, I believe, to provide the court with background as to what led to this moment of stupidity from him.”

Sentencing

Sentencing was deferred at Aberdeen Sheriff Court last month for background reports to be ordered.

Sheriff Ian Miller told Pitt: “I am prepared to follow the recommendation in the report and I will give you credit for the early stage at which you entered your guilty plea.”

He placed Pitt under a community payback and supervision order and said he must participate in the Aberdeenshire Sex Offenders’ Programme for 12 months.

Pitt, of Holburn Street, Aberdeen, is also now subject to the notification requirements of the sex offences act.