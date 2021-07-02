As Scotland continues to report record numbers of positive coronavirus cases, areas across the north and north-east have seen case rates soar.

Some areas of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire have begun to report increasing numbers of positive cases, and have even led to temporary business closures to help stop the spread.

Our interactive maps below show the contrast between June 1 and June 29, the most recent data available from Public Health Scotland, in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and the Highlands.

What were cases like at the start of June compared to now in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire?

On June 1, only eight neighbourhoods had a positive seven day case rate, with six of these in Aberdeen and two in Aberdeenshire.

On June 1, the neighbourhood with the highest case rate was Cults, Bieldside and Milltimber West with a seven day case rate of 124.198 per 100,000 population, and a total of six positive cases on that day.

The vast majority of areas in both Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire were reported as suppressed, meaning there was between zero and two positive cases in the seven day period.

However, since this date cases have continued to climb in the region.

On June 29, the most recent data available, Cove South in Aberdeen had the highest seven day positive case rate in the north-east, of 1028.34 per 100,000 population.

This is followed by Cove North, with 970.04 per 100,000 population.

Combined, the two wards that make up Cove had 75 positive cases on the day.

Garlogie and Elrick saw an outbreak in Covid-19 cases which saw it as the neighbourhood in Scotland with the highest seven day case rate per 100,000 population last week.

The case rate remains high and it is still the neighbourhood with the highest rate per 100,000 population in Aberdeenshire, however numbers are improving and now sit at 815.59 per 100,000 population, compared to rates over 1000 per 100,000 population last week.

Despite the rise in figures, on June 29 there was still 13 areas in Aberdeenshire which reported suppressed figures.

What were cases like at the start of June compared to now in the Highlands?

Like many other areas in Scotland, the Highlands, which has previously seen low case numbers, is also beginning to climb.

On June 1 however, there was only six neighbourhoods within the local authority with a positive seven day case rate.

Two of these had a rate of 400+ per 100,000 people – Fort William North and Fort William South, which reported 31 and 26 positive cases respectively on June 29, the latest data available.

The only other areas to report more than two positive cases over the seven day period were Badenoch and Strathspey Central, Lochaber West, Badenoch and Strathspey South and Lochaber East and North.

The below interactive map shows the same neighbourhoods on June 29, where the situation has greatly changed.

The neighbourhood with the highest seven day positive case rate per 100,000 population was Lochaber East and North, with 630.12 per 100,000 population.

This is followed by Inverness Smithton and Loch Ness.

There was nine neighbourhoods with case rates of 400+ per 100,000 population.

Despite rising figures, there was still 12 neighbourhoods reporting suppressed figures for the past seven days.

Rising case rates

Within the north and north-east, case rates have continued to soar in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and the Highlands.

The below graph shows the case rates for each of the local authorities in the north and north-east.

With the rise in cases in the region, NHS Grampian has imposed stricter regulations on visiting at hospitals to reduce the risk of the virus entering hospital wards.

The number of people hospitalised due to coronavirus in the area remains low.