Internationally acclaimed artists SNIK have just started working on their Nuart artwork… on a wall that’s soon to be demolished.

The successful artists have begun creating their mural on the bridge connected to Aberdeen Market, located on The Green.

Despite plans to demolish the building later this year to make way for new office, retail and leisure space, Nuart street festival curator Martyn Reed said the mural will “still leave a legacy”.

He said: “The wall was chosen in the midst of a pandemic when it was still unsure how or when the scheduled demolition would go ahead.

“There is of course a huge amount of other work about to be lost. It wasn’t our first choice, but restrictions in Aberdeen, the permissions required, the duration it takes to secure them, and the need to meet artists expectations all play their part.

“We took a gamble with this one and still think the amount of people that will be exposed to the work, both in real life and digitally, plus the legacy this leaves, was still worth far more than the actual cost, which would be many times more if a commercial commission.”

‘Performative aspect’ linked to demolition

Martyn also thinks the location of the new mural works with this year Nuart’s theme of re-connecting.

He said: “The theme of re-connecting, the bridge, the fact the artists have been to Aberdeen previously, the knowledge of the work’s brief longevity tied to the theme of the work all make it worth pursuing.

“There’s a performative aspect to this piece, almost theatrical and which also includes the demolition of the site.”

Contemporary street artists SNIK, who are known for creating multi-layered stencils from a dual male/female perspective, previously said they would work on a twin piece to the one they already created for Nuart Stavanger.

Nik Ellis, of SNIK, added: “The piece is also very much about connecting to nature and the whole idea of letting nature overgrow things.”