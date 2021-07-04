Aberdeen 12-year-old traced by police almost three days after being reported missing

A 12-year-old boy from Aberdeen has been traced safe and well by police, almost three days after he was last seen.

Kaden Laird had previously last been seen at 11pm in the Cornhill area of the city.

Officers put out an appeal for him the following day.

On Friday, Sergeant Mark Cobban from Mastrick Police Station said: “Kaden is only 12 years old and his family are understandably very concerned about him and it is vital we trace him as soon as possible.”

Police thanked the public for their assistance following the successful appeal.