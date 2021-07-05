Maggie’s Culture Crawl is returning to Aberdeen

Cancer support charity Maggie’s is inviting the people of Aberdeen to take part in this year’s Culture Crawl.

The annual event is returning to the streets of the Granite City for a fifth time following a virtual fundraiser last year.

It is an opportunity to see the city in a whole new light, with behind-the-scenes tours of cultural gems and entertainment packed in to the 10K walk.

More than 150 people have already signed up for the event on September 3.

Support needed now more than ever

Kevin Mathieson, head of Maggie’s Aberdeen Centre, said: “We are delighted to once again welcome people to take part in our famous Culture Crawl.

“It has always been a highlight of the year for us, with a fantastic warm, friendly and fun atmosphere. It’s a great opportunity for people to get together with friends and family to enjoy a different kind of night out.

“Importantly it helps us raise the funds we need to support people living with cancer. Facing cancer is often one of the most difficult experiences of a person’s life.

“For many, the lockdown restrictions have made it even harder, which means our professional support is needed even more now than before.

“I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has already signed up and to those who take the remaining places.”

The money raised from the Culture Crawl will help Maggie’s provide free practical, emotional and psychological support for people living with cancer.

The last Aberdeen event was held in June 2019 with more than 600 walkers raising thousands of pounds for the charity.

Maggie’s organised a range of activities and entertainment on the day including a silent disco, breakout room and a performance by circus dancers.

Last year, a virtual event was held due to Covid restrictions featuring celebrities, entertainers and short films from various UK venues.

Anyone who would like to take part in the Culture Crawl on September 3 can register online now.