Appeal to help trace missing man Mindaugas Kubilius

Police in the north-east have issued an appeal for information to help trace a missing 31-year-old man.

Mindaugas Kubilius was last seen at 2pm on Saturday in Aberdeen City, heading in the direction of Hutcheon Street and Fraser Street.

He is described as a six foot tall male, of slim build, with short brown hair, he last seen wearing grey shorts and trainers, dark t-shirt and hooded top.

Police have now issued a public appeal for assistance as concerns grow for his welfare.

© Supplied by Police Scotland © Supplied by Police Scotland

CCTV images have been released alongside the appeal to help generate potential leads.

Sergeant Craig Currie of Kittybrewster local policing team said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for the wellbeing of Mindaugas. I would urge anyone who has seen him recently to contact Police.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101.