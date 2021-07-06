Hotel manager causes chaos during 30-minute drink-driving rampage

A drink-driver caused chaos during a half-hour rampage around the city’s streets while more than four times the legal limit.

Anna Ziomek left a trail of destruction and shocked road-users in her wake as she drunkenly drove around the city on the way back from a pal’s house in the early hours of the morning.

The 28-year-old had left the boozy get-together after a fallout at around 2am and decided to get behind the wheel and drive across the city centre to her home in Clifton Road.

The hotel manager took around 30 minutes to complete her extended and hazardous route from Wellington Road to Clifton Road, a distance of just seven miles.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard how Ziomek’s drunken journey, on Sunday, June 13, began on Wellington Road where she travelled southbound on the wrong side of the carriageway, causing two other vehicles to take evasive action.

Her terrible driving caught the eye of a security guard, who was on nightshift at the time but decided to trail her whilst calling the police.

At the roundabout at West Tullos Road she doubled back and started heading into the city again – all the while ignoring the 40mph limit.

After swerving between lanes, failing to use any indicators and repeatedly braking heavily without reason, she came to a halt in the car park of Tesco on Wellington Road.

Fiscal depute Carol Gammie said it was at this point she “struck kerbs and narrowly missed striking pedestrians who were passing” near the supermarket.

Once parked up, the security guard who was following her tried to block her into a parking space but she simply drove over a paved area to escape and took off once again.

Ziomek’s diabolical driving continued down Wellington Road and on to North Esplanade West before joining the A956 at Trinity Quay.

Here she cut up a car in the adjacent lane before joining the A96, where she continued to swerve between lanes.

Miss Gammie said Ziomek’s driving remained “erratic” as she completed the final part of her journey along Belmont Road, Berryden Road and Hilton Road before she parked up at her home in Clifton Road at around 2.30am.

‘She didn’t have any shoes on and couldn’t find the keys’

Miss Gammie said: “The witness monitored her movements throughout the journey and recorded it all on his dashcam in his own vehicle.

“When she parked up in Clifton Road he stopped adjacent to her vehicle and waited on police to arrive.

“She was still in the driving seat and in possession of her key when officers arrived.

“She was slurring her speech and unsteady on her feet. She didn’t have any shoes on and she couldn’t find the keys … but she was sitting on them.”

She provided a breath test which showed a reading of 89 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, the legal limit being 22.

‘Heat of the moment decision’

Ziomek’s defence solicitor Chris Maitland said she had fallen out with a friend that night and “in the heat of the moment” got behind the feeling thinking she “felt ok”.

“With hindsight she can see there was no way she was fit to drive,” he added. “When I questioned her about the manner of her driving told me ‘It seemed like I lost control’.”

Sheriff Margaret Hodge said the “serious matter” called for criminal justice social work reports but handed Ziomek an interim ban from the road, meantime.

Sentencing was deferred until next month.