Aberdeen psychologist offers tips to conquer ‘lockdown anxiety’

A north-east psychologist has said it is only natural people are feeling anxious about society reopening as Covid restrictions ease.

With at least half the adult population having received both doses of the Covid vaccine, a lot of people are looking forward to more freedom – meeting friends or travelling.

But for many others, the thought of getting back out there is causing lockdown anxiety.

Speaking to BBC’s Good Morning Scotland, psychologist Dr Emma Hepburn said some people are still too scared to venture to the supermarket, or have not yet gone out for a meal since places reopened.

She said: “We have been away from normal life for a long time now, which means this is a big change and with change comes uncertainty.

“This can cause a great amount of anxiety as we all aren’t sure what we are doing. We are coming from a place where for the last 18 months, we have been told to be on the lookout for risk and threats – we have been in a high vigilance mode looking for risk and that, and you can’t turn that off overnight.”

Freedom Day causing concern

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed that England will push ahead with its Freedom Day on July 19 and that face masks will become voluntary.

Rules around self-isolation, working from home and visiting care homes will also change.

Other changes include reopening nightclubs, ending limits on guests at weddings and funerals.

Many experts believe it is too much, too soon, and while Scotland is not going that far yet, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is expected to announce a further easing of restrictions later this month, with the remaining lifted by August 9.

Tips to stay in control

When asked about the root cause of reopening anxiety, Dr Hepburn. who is based in Aberdeen, said: “I think the main cause will be fear of catching the virus, but also going out into places where they feel anxious.

“Anxiety in and of itself isn’t a nice feeling, so going out to a restaurant or pub, it is the most natural thing in the world to avoid feeling bad.

“The first part in understanding this is picking up on your own signs, and we don’t always do that.

“When we are anxious, our body sets off a system called the synthetic nervous system which basically gets us ready for action by making our hearts beat faster, and muscles tighten up, sometimes shake or need the toilet – our thoughts also become a bit more switched on even if they aren’t clear.

“Understanding the signs are really helpful.”

Highlighting just how debilitating anxiety can be, the clinical psychologist outlined some coping mechanisms that could help.

She added: “Don’t feel pressurised to do things out of your comfort zone, gradually face avoidance.

“Maybe pick a quiet time to go out or choose a more secluded table.

“There is also a huge opportunity here for people working from home and employers, they can look at home much people need to be in and perhaps alleviate that burden.”