Consultation launched on options for improving active travel between Aberdeen and Ellon

Residents from across the north-east have been asked to share their views on options for improving active travel between Aberdeen and Ellon.

The online interactive consultation has been launched to identify possible future improvements on transport links between the Park and Ride in Ellon and Garthdee Road in Aberdeen.

It is part of the ongoing Ellon P&R-Garthdee Transport Corridor study, which examines how people use the road, as well public transport, for business and leisure purposes.

People are encouraged to provide feedback on several options under consideration – including introducing more walking and cycling routes and improving public transport reliability and journey times.

The consultation follows the initial appraisal stage of the study which identified the key problems, issues, constraints and opportunities relating to transport on the Ellon P&R – Garthdee corridor.

Councillor Sandra Macdonald, the city council’s transport spokeswoman, said: “This study is a significant piece of work not only for Aberdeen but for the wider region as it is important to understand how people and goods move around in and around this corridor for business and leisure purposes, particularly taking into consideration transport needs post-Covid.

“The information gathered will be used alongside information already gathered to shape the next stage.”

The online consultation is available on the Ellon P&R–Garthdee Transport Corridor study website and will be open until August 4.