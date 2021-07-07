Call for witnesses after woman seen ‘visibly upset’ on Aberdeen street

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was seen visibly upset on an Aberdeen street at the weekend.

A 38-year-old woman was seen in distress on South College Street, near the junction with Bank Street, in the early hours of Sunday.

A group of young men and women noticed the woman and assisted her before a friend came to collect her.

Officers are now appealing for any member of the group to come forward with further information to help them establish what happened to the woman.

The young people who assisted the woman are asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0872 of July 4.