Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and Dr Gray’s enter ‘code black’ as Covid third wave hits

NHS Grampian’s medical director has made a “personal plea” for help, revealing the two north-east’s flagship hospitals have been “at capacity” for days amid a third wave of Covid cases.

Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and Dr Gray’s in Elgin have both entered ‘code black’ status with pressure mounting on health services.

Earlier today 3,800 new coronavirus infections and five deaths were announced for the whole of Scotland, with almost 400 people in hospital across the country with the virus.

This was an increase of 41 in just 24 hours.

NHS Grampian is now being forced to cancel procedures and appointments to free up staff working on urgent and emergency care.

The board has also been hit with a growing number of staff required to self-isolate, as well as many on annual leave over the school holidays.

Yesterday NHS Highland said it had stood up its own “internal incident command,” with Raigmore Hospital also on code black due to Covid pressures.

‘No guarantees’ of let-up

Medical director Nick Fluck said: “This is a dynamic situation, subject to change throughout each day.

“I can confirm that both Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and Dr Gray’s Hospital have been at black status (i.e. at capacity) in recent days.

“Choosing to cancel procedures or appointments is never a decision we take lightly, however, it is our only option if we are to relieve some of the pressure and allow staff to concentrate on the most urgent and emergency care.

“I know it is distressing for people to have procedures or appointments postponed, sometimes at very short notice.

“I apologise to anyone who has been affected by this. We will work to reschedule these but we cannot offer any guarantees at present about when this might happen.”

An NHS Grampian spokeswoman confirmed patients do not need to get in touch and they will be contacted if their appointments or procedures are postponed.

Chief executive Caroline Hiscox has urged the public to continue following Covid rules.

She said: “While we have not moved into full civil contingency mode, as we did at the start of the pandemic, we have ‘stood up’ certain measures to allow us to closely monitor activity right across the region.

“This allows us to quickly identify particular stress points and take action to relieve them.

“I cannot thank our staff enough for the work they are undertaking, especially in light of the very difficult experience of the last 16 months.”

Impact felt ‘at every level’

June Brown, the executive nurse director for NHS Grampian, warned the impact of the third wave of Covid is being felt “at every level of healthcare”.

“Our GP colleagues and those working in community hospitals are also working at capacity,” she said.

“Our close working relationship with the three local Health & Social Care Partnerships has enabled us to support each other and take the right decisions for healthcare as a whole in Grampian.”

Prof Fluck added: “If you are accessing any healthcare services, please be aware delays are likely.

“I would also make a personal plea to the public to make sure they go to the right place for advice and treatment.

“Community services like pharmacists, optometrists, and dentists, or self-care following guidance available on the NHS Inform website, may be more appropriate.”

Prof Hiscox added: “I know people desperately want a return to normal and to have all their healthcare needs met, not just those related to Covid-19. I want that too.

“We have such support from people in the north-east since the pandemic began and we are asking for it again.

“Please keep following Facts – wear a face mask, avoid crowded spaces, clean your hands regularly, stay 2 metres distance from others, self-isolate if you develop symptoms, and book a test to help us limit the impact that Covid can have.”