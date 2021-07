An Aberdeen woman is at a loose end after spending two weeks simply trying to change the name on her Covid vaccine certificate ahead of a holiday to Corfu.

Sherry Thomson, who lives in Rosehill, was given the name Sharon when she was born but has been called Sherry since she was just a few weeks old.

As a result, her identification documents are split – her passport and driving licence say her name is Sharon, while her bank records and NHS file say her name is Sherry.