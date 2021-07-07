Aberdeen city has third lowest proportion of double jabbed people in Scotland

According to new Scottish Government data, Aberdeen City has the third lowest proportion of fully vaccinated people.

As of July 7, 3,890,176 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 2,808,902 have received their second dose.

Just over 71% of the population across Scotland have received their first dose of the vaccine, meanwhile 51.41% are now fully vaccinated.

It has been found that Aberdeen city has the third lowest proportion of people who are fully vaccinated.

Over 65% of the total population in Aberdeen have received their first dose of the vaccine, and 45.17% are double jabbed.

The City of Edinburgh is the area with the lowest proportion of fully vaccinated people with 41.57% having received both doses.

This is followed by Glasgow City, where 42.74% of the population are fully vaccinated.

The north and north-east

Na h-Eileanan Siar has the highest proportion of fully vaccinated people across the country with 69.82% of the population having received both doses.

Additionally, 64.51% of the population in Orkney have received both doses, and 63.9% of the population in Shetland have been double jagged.

In Moray, 56.3% of the population have received both doses of the vaccination, and 55.72% of the population in Aberdeenshire have been given both doses.

The Highlands have reported that just over 54% of their population have been double jabbed.

North East Conservative MSP Liam Kerr explained that the figures for Aberdeen are particularly concerning and urges the government to speed up the vaccination programme in the city.

He said: “Vaccinations are our best route out of restrictions and with every jag, we are helping to protect people against Covid. There is absolutely no doubt from these figures the roll-out has slowed down and the Scottish Government need to buck this trend.

“The overwhelming success of the vaccination scheme across Scotland and the United Kingdom is rightly giving us all hope that we can return to a sense of normality in the coming weeks.

“It’s now important SNP ministers do everything they can to ensure vaccines get into people’s arms across the north-east as quickly as possible.”

Vaccine roll-out

In her Covid briefing on Friday July 2, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced the vaccination roll-out would be accelerated to try and protect more people from Covid.

The Scottish Government are providing NHS health boards a funding boost of £380 million to help them cope with Test and Protect Services and the vaccination programme.

This week there has been drop-in vaccination clinics held in every health board across mainland Scotland in an attempt to boost the vaccine roll-out ahead of the July 18 target date for all adults in Scotland to have received at least one dose.

However, NHS Grampian are seeing a spike in cases and both Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and Dr Gray’s in Elgin have entered ‘code black’ status with pressure mounting on health services.

A spokeswoman for NHS Grampian said: “There is no question that the best way to protect yourself and your community is to get vaccinated and keep testing.

“We know there are areas where this has been more challenging, but we have hosted pop-up clinics all over the city and beyond and this has proved to be very successful. Community leaders, faith leaders and local groups have been vital in helping us encourage our citizens to come forward, and we are grateful for their continued support.”

She urged: “Protect yourself, protect your community and protect the NHS. We’re all in this together.”