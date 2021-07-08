Flood alert issued for north-east as heavy rain threatens region

A flood alert has been issued to people across the north-east as bad weather looks set to hit the region.

It is thought that heavy showers forecasted on Thursday that will carry on overnight until Friday morning could cause flooding from surface water and watercourses.

Sepa has issued the alert for Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire where it is thought there could be localised flooding of land and roads, and isolated instances of flooding to individual properties.

The risk of flooding will be greatest where the heaviest rain falls on built-up areas or the transport network.

Remain vigilant and take precautions

Sepa is urging everyone to remain vigilant and take the necessary precautions to protect themselves and their property from flooding.

Last week, Sepa released a water scarcity report saying that much of Scotland could be affected by a lack of water due to recent dry conditions.

Sepa said on Friday July 2: “Changing climate patterns and extreme rainfall events put us in a position where an area can be experiencing water scarcity but still suffer from surface water flooding.”

Stay up to date with regional flood alerts and local flood warnings on their website.