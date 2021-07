Oil price looms over Biden bid to throttle drilling rights sales The Biden administration is preparing to release a blueprint for limiting sales of US drilling rights that falls short of the outright ban sought by some environmentalists, as the rising oil and gasoline price highlight the risks of curtailing domestic crude production.

Shell abandons push for oil spill case to be heard in Nigeria Shell has abandoned its final attempt to argue that a major lawsuit brought by thousands of Nigerians over an oil spill in the West African country should be heard in Nigeria rather than the UK.

Global offshore wind supply chains and local content It was recently reported that countries are lining up for wind turbine manufacturing plants to increase local content in their domestic markets. Siemens Energy AG expressed fear about global supply chains being balanced with bringing local content. Does this precede possible bottlenecks in supply and so act as a drag on offshore wind deployment targets?