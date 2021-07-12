Pensioner sexually assaulted young girl in Aberdeen

A pensioner has admitted carrying out a sickening sexual assault on a young girl in Aberdeen.

Gordon Hayward, 73, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted the offence.

Hayward, who resides in Glasgow, has been banned from entering the city of Aberdeen, other than for court, while sentence was deferred for background reports

He had pled guilty to a charge of sexual assault of a child under the age of 13 by putting his hand under the child’s clothes and touching her.

Offence came to light ‘years later’

The offence took place at an address in the city on an occasion in 2015.

Fiscal depute Dylan Middleton told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident lasted for between one and two minutes.

He added the child was initially left “confused” about what had happened due to her age, before quickly becoming upset.

The incident only came to light years later when the girl told her mother what happened and police were contacted.

Hayward made a ‘full admission’

During his police interview, Hayward made a “full admission”.

Sheriff Robert McDonald deferred sentence on Hayward, of Ashgill Road, Glasgow, for the preparation of a social work report and risk assessment.

The sheriff bailed Hayward on conditions including that he not enter the city of Aberdeen other than for court.

Defence agent Chris Maitland reserved mitigation until the sentencing hearing.