Taco Bell offer free food for Aberdeen customers after England’s Euro 2020 loss

Taco Bell outlets in Aberdeen will be offering free food to customers following England’s Euro 2020 final defeat.

Free tacos will be handed out on Tuesday July 13 following the penalty defeat against Italy on Sunday evening.

The offer will be available across all outlets including in Aberdeen where Scots can capitalise on English heartbreak and free tacos.

The Mexican fast food company originally made the offer as England progressed through Euro 2020, making it all the way to the final only to be undone by Italy on penalties.

The Three Lions had ignited hopes of winning their first major tournament in 55 years.

. @EnglandFootball we’re proud of you. #FREETACOS on Tuesday for the nation to celebrate an incredible performance. 1 per customer, full T&Cs here: https://t.co/phpHNLc633 #ISEEATACO — Taco Bell UK (@tacobelluk) July 12, 2021

The restaurant chain will also honour one of the country’s youngest stars by renaming its Wembley restaurant Taco Bellingham, after Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

It could be argued that Scottish football fans got their desired outcome with many cheering for Italy and north-east customers can now enjoy free tacos at the two Taco Bell outlets in Aberdeen, located at Union Street and Great Northern Road.

Gino Casciani, general manager for Taco Bell UK and Europe, said: “We wanted to provide football fans across the UK with something to cheer this week and what better way to do that than with free tacos! England fans should be proud of their country and their own support, and we want to thank them the best way we know how.”

In addition to giving away thousands of tacos on Tuesday, Taco Bell will be encouraging fans to join in the online conversation on social media with the hashtag #iSeeATaco.