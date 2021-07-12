BBC Children in Need award £900,000 of funding to north-east projects

Disadvantaged children and young people in Aberdeen and Moray will benefit after BBC Children in Need announced new funding for local services.

With the new round of funding, BBC Children in Need is currently funding eight projects in Aberdeen and three in Moray with a value of just over £900,000 across the region.

One project receiving support in Aberdeen is the North East Sensory Services, who help children and young people with visual and/or hearing impairment through specialised activities and support sessions. Over three years, £75,000 will be used to provide necessary services across the Grampian region.

Graham Findlay, chief executive at North East Sensory Services said: “We are beyond grateful for the support from everyone at BBC Children in Need. This funding will allow us to continue providing support to children and young people to overcome the potentially devastating practical and emotional effects of their serious sight or hearing loss, aiding the progress to lead more independent and happy lives.”

Performing arts provider Music 4 U has also benefitted, receiving a three-year main grant of £57,120 to fund performing arts classes for children and young people with additional support needs.

The aim of the classes is to reduce isolation and promote wellbeing and creativity.

‘Making a real difference to young lives in local communities’

Debbie Kirkness, director at Music 4 U said: “We are so grateful to everyone at BBC Children in Need for their support. This funding will support our inclusive approach to offer opportunities to children and young people with physical, social, learning and emotional disabilities, regardless of ability or background.”

In the Moray area, BBC Children in Need announced grants for two projects worth £198,700. This means that three projects in Moray have the backing of BBC Children in Need with funding totalling £310,129.

One project is the Loft Youth Project. Over three years the project will be given £100,00 to be used to support youth clubs and create safe spaces across the area with a focus on tackling mental health issues and loneliness.

Lynn Geddes, director of the board at Loft Youth Project said: “Thank you to everyone at BBC Children in Need for their incredible support. We aim to provide a welcoming, safe and secure environment where children and young people can access a range of creative and educational activities, opportunities and guidance to meet their individual needs.

Speaking of the new grants, Florence Burke, BBC Children in Need national head of Scotland added: “At a time when it is needed most, we’re delighted to be awarding funding which will make a real impact on the lives of children and young people facing disadvantage locally.

“Thanks to your generous donations, we can support these local charities and projects with their instrumental work and phenomenal efforts in making a real difference to young lives in local communities.”