Ticket to ride: Chance to win new car in charity raffle at Bon Accord Centre

It’s not often shoppers to the Bon Accord Centre in Aberdeen pop in to get a new car.

But as part of a new drive being launched this week, visitors will be able to enter a competition with the chance of landing a brand new MG3 Excite 1.5.

The motor will be displayed in the unit formerly occupied by Thorntons on the ground floor, which latterly showcased exhibits from Aberdeen Science Centre.

The car is the prize in the annual raffle run by Rotary clubs from Aberdeen and across the north-east.

Gillanders Motors have kindly donated the vehicle.

Raffle funds will go to good cause

Some of the cash raised from the contest will go towards children’s charity Charlie House’s Big Build Appeal, which is raising money towards a new £8 million support centre for poorly children and their families in Aberdeen.

Charlie House’s senior fundraising co-ordinator Donna Deans says the offer will help the charity recover some of its lost ground after the pandemic put paid to several fundraisers over the last 16 months.

She said: “We are so grateful to the Rotary Clubs for their ongoing support, to Gillanders for supplying the incredible first prize and to the team at Bon Accord who have offered such unwavering support since selecting us as their charity partner in 2020.

“The restrictions over the last year have meant that many of the exciting events we had planned with Bon Accord have had to be cancelled but we have found even more creative ways to work together.

“We really hope that people will return to the centre to not only support all of the retail units but to also drop by to purchase tickets and do a little shopping at Curated Aberdeen the indoor market we have just launched in partnership with Bon Accord.”

Major project taking shape

Charlie House has raised about £3.6m towards the target, and construction will begin when the tally reaches £4m.

Charity leaders say the partnership with the Rotary clubs, Gillanders and the Bon Accord Centre is a “key part” of its plan to meet the milestone.

Alan Pirie, chairman of the organising committee and president of St Machar Rotary Club, added: “Bon Accord generously assist with our annual fundraising by enabling us to have a presence in the centre and raise funds for our chosen charity partner via the raffle, which is always hugely popular.

“The addition of a retail unit this year gives us a much greater profile in the centre and hopefully we will see that reflected in ticket sales”.

Entrants have until Christmas

Craig Stevenson, manager at the Bon Accord Centre, said: “Through the years, the centre has offered support to the Rotary Clubs’ annual raffle and it is fantastic that we can lend our support again this year and for such an important local cause.”

Tickets for the raffle can be purchased from July 16 until December 24, at just £1 each.

Mark Stevenson, sales manager for Gillanders Motors, added: “The Rotary Clubs do a huge amount to support our local community and Charlie House is a charity close to our hearts.

“We look forward to being part of the Charlie House journey and watching the build progress.”

The draw will take place at 2pm on Christmas Eve, meaning one lucky entrant will receive a four-wheeled early Christmas present.

The major project involves 25 Rotary Clubs from all over the region.