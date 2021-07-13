Aberdeen rapper Ransom FA teams up for all-star track highlighting rising Scottish scene

Aberdeen rapper and grime MC Ransom FA believes the thriving Scottish rap scene is finally receiving much deserved recognition and respect.

For years Ransom FA, now based in London, suffered ridicule for rapping in his Scottish accent but refused to dilute his message or method of its delivery.

Despite barriers constantly been thrown in his way due to his accent, he stuck to his guns as have many other Scottish rappers.

Ransom FA is so passionate about shining the spotlight on Scottish rap and grime he has opened a recording studio in the Granite City to give the city’s emerging stars an outlet.

To underline the strength of Scottish rap, the Granite City star has teamed up with the best MCs in the country for a freestyle organised by DJ Prospect at the legendary Glasgow SWG3 venue.

With beats provided by Show N Prove the all star ‘Scotland Cypher’ showcases the diversity and quality of the country’s rap and hip hop scene with Ransom FA, Shogun Oakzy B, Sherlock, McRoy and Melroze.

Ransom FA said: “I have worked with DJ Prospect a lot over the years and he has always been a pioneer who has pushed the Scottish scene.

“The Cypher has had an amazing reception and there are a lot of people supporting it.

“The Scottish scene has really been bubbling for the past few years.

“I always knew we were going to be able to push and compete with artists down south but previously it had been an accent thing.

“We were overlooked because of our accents but a few of us have been doing things to really spread the word about the Scottish scene.

“A lot of the time when there was that ridicule when people said we were good but they just couldn’t take the accent seriously.”

Time is now for Scottish rap and grime

Ransom FA believes the Scottish brogue is no longer a barrier and that rappers and MC’s are now being accepted, and lauded, for their lyrics and freestyle.

He said: “I study rap and know the evolution of how this music has developed.

“I remember around 2006 no-one listened to British rap music and no-one took that accent seriously but then London got accepted into the scene world wide.

“That became the hub of UK rap and then after that it became Birmingham, Manchester, – all these places have these rappers coming through.

“People now just accept artists from those places and it is only natural that they look further afield to find out about more artists.

“In the past no matter how good our lyrics were or how well they were delivered it many people wouldn’t give it the time of day – due to the accent.

“The Cypher has been so well received it is great to see the change in times and the rise of Scottish rap.”

Ransom FA and other rappers, MC’s and producers are determined to ensure the next hotbed becomes the Scottish scene.

Scottish rap has been ignored for too long but a new generation are intent on making their mark.

Ransom FA recently released the four track Momentum EP which is available on all download platforms.

He has amassed a huge online support with more than 55,000 followers on Instagram and was a star on BBC Three’s The Rap Game UK in 2019 where he performed to 18,000 people in Birmingham.

‘What makes me unique is my Scottish accent’

His success is reward for being true to himself.

As doors were slammed shut to opportunities in the early years of his career at no point did Ransom FA ever consider toning down his Aberdonian accent to fit in.

It is what makes him unique in the rap world and Ransom FA embraces it.

He said: “I believe there is only one way to thrive in a music scene, or in anything, and that is uniqueness.

“What makes me unique is the fact that I have a Scottish accent.

“At the start it was a bit of a curse but I knew in time it would be a blessing and people would see it as different.

“We wouldn’t be able to have anyone in Scotland back us which would then let the rest of the world not backing us if we weren’t using our accents or being true to ourselves.”

Ransom FA teamed up with FOS for the BBC Three television show Rap Trip: Underground Scenes Uncovered where they drove across the UK and Ireland discovering the underground rap scenes that are not yet breaking through – but could be set to erupt.

A platform for Aberdeen rap

He has faith in the Aberdeen rap, grime and hip-hop scene and is doing his utmost to give musicians, producers and MC’s in the Granite City a platform including building a recording studio, Ransom FA, in the city.

Ransom FA said: “I know how difficult it was for me when I was trying to break into the scene.

“People ridiculing my accent.

“That is why I have a studio set up in Aberdeen and am in the process of getting a record label up and running.

“To just show people world wide there is a scene in Scotland.

“Once I get my record label really up and running I want to help people such as rappers from Aberdeen.

“It is a passion project of mine to see how we can push the scene in Aberdeen as there are so many talented people such as JusHarry, Gidd Gamz, saam, producer Louis Seivwright, – and many more.

“My studio is open to young rappers, musicians and singers but because of Covid it has not really been operating in the full capacity that it should be.

“We are slowly getting things back together and will hopefully have a relaunch again by the end of summer.

“My main aim is not only to get the young rappers as I also want to connect with kids at school age.

“That is when you really start honing your passion.

“That is when I started doing my music.

“If we can let kids know that you don’t have to be from London or even Glasgow to get involved in music.

“You can be from as far away as Aberdeen and still be heavily involved and make an impact.”

