Man denies breaching the peace by climbing onto train station roof

A man has appeared in court accused of breaching the peace by climbing onto the roof of Aberdeen railway station and refusing to come down.

Liam Smith appeared from custody at Aberdeen Sheriff Court following the incident on Saturday evening, which saw police and fire crews lock down the area around the train station.

Police received a report from a concerned member of the public who witnessed a man on the station roof at around 11.15pm on Saturday night.

Emergency response teams raced to the scene, and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was also drafted in at around midnight.

Five appliances attended, and various surrounding areas and roads were sealed off as the emergency services dealt with the incident.

Smith was arrested at around 1am. He was not injured.

And now he has appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court over the matter.

Smith denied the charges against him

The 25-year-old pled not guilty to a charge of breach of the peace, alleging he conducted himself in a disorderly manner, adopted an aggressive attitude, jumped over railings onto the railway, made threats, and climbed onto the roof.

The charge further alleges he refused to comply with police requests to come down and caused numerous emergency services to attend.

He also denied charges of vandalism by kicking a vehicle’s wing mirror and of assaulting a police officer by shoulder barging him to the ground, both on Crown Terrace on the same day.

The case against Smith, of Dickson Terrace, Aberdeen, was continued to a pre-trial hearing in February.