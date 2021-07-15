Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 15th 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeen

Thief steals tools worth £1,300 in Peterhead barn break-in

By Donna MacAllister
July 15, 2021, 10:07 am Updated: July 15, 2021, 7:45 pm
Police are appealing for witnesses after the damage caused on Sunday.
Police are appealing for witnesses after the damage caused on Sunday.

Tools valued at £1,300 have been stolen from a barn at Blackhills, Peterhead.

Police are appealing for information after a thief broke the lock of the outbuilding between 10pm on Friday July 2 and 8am on Saturday July 3.

Constable Mathew McKay of the Peterhead Community Policing Team said the thieves were opportunistic and had to be tracked down.

He said: “Enquiries are ongoing and we urge anyone who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area, or any evidence of anyone carrying out this damage, to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is urged to phone 101 quoting PS-20210707-1736 if possible, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal