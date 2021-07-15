Thief steals tools worth £1,300 in Peterhead barn break-in

Tools valued at £1,300 have been stolen from a barn at Blackhills, Peterhead.

Police are appealing for information after a thief broke the lock of the outbuilding between 10pm on Friday July 2 and 8am on Saturday July 3.

Constable Mathew McKay of the Peterhead Community Policing Team said the thieves were opportunistic and had to be tracked down.

He said: “Enquiries are ongoing and we urge anyone who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area, or any evidence of anyone carrying out this damage, to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is urged to phone 101 quoting PS-20210707-1736 if possible, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.