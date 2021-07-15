A busy Aberdeen road will be closed for the next eight weeks as part of a £50million project at Haudagain roundabout.

Planned overnight road works for improvements to the Haudagain Junction have been rescheduled following two previous postponements.

Both carriageways of the A92 North Anderson Drive between Middlefield Place and the Haudagain Roundabout will be closed overnight from 7pm this evening (Thursday).

The works from July 15 are to allow the switchover to a contraflow system during the eight week closure of the southbound carriageway.

All traffic will be reduced to one lane on the northbound carriageway from 7am on July 16. A 30mph speed restriction will be in place which will go down to 10mph at crossover locations

The road works were originally set to begin on July 1, but have now been postponed twice with the latest delay blamed on technical difficulties.

A statement from Transport Scotland said: “This traffic management operation is necessary for the safety of road users and construction staff who will be undertaking work to construct the new A92 junction as part of the A92/A96 Haudagain Improvement project.

“We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank the local community and road users for their continued cooperation.”

The project is expected to be finished by the end of the year subject to any unforeseen circumstances, such as exceptional weather.

It is part of a £50million plan to link North Anderson Drive to Auchmill Road creating the so-called Haudagain bypass.