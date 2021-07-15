Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Aberdeen

Haudagain works to go ahead following postponements

By Ellie Milne
July 15, 2021, 10:29 am Updated: July 15, 2021, 10:35 am
Motorists are warned of road closures
A busy Aberdeen road will be closed for the next eight weeks as part of a £50million project at Haudagain roundabout.

Planned overnight road works for improvements to the Haudagain Junction have been rescheduled following two previous postponements.

Both carriageways of the A92 North Anderson Drive between Middlefield Place and the Haudagain Roundabout will be closed overnight from 7pm this evening (Thursday).

The works from July 15 are to allow the switchover to a contraflow system during the eight week closure of the southbound carriageway.

All traffic will be reduced to one lane on the northbound carriageway from 7am on July 16. A 30mph speed restriction will be in place which will go down to 10mph at crossover locations

The road works were originally set to begin on July 1, but have now been postponed twice with the latest delay blamed on technical difficulties.

A statement from Transport Scotland said: “This traffic management operation is necessary for the safety of road users and construction staff who will be undertaking work to construct the new A92 junction as part of the A92/A96 Haudagain Improvement project.

“We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank the local community and road users for their continued cooperation.”

The project is expected to be finished by the end of the year subject to any unforeseen circumstances, such as exceptional weather.

It is part of a £50million plan to link North Anderson Drive to Auchmill Road creating the so-called Haudagain bypass.

