A number of properties in the Bridge of Don area of Aberdeen have been left without electricity due to a power cut.
Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks said power failed in 61 AB22 and AB23 postcode areas at 10.06am and that it was aiming to restore power by 1.30pm.
Here are all of the postcodes affected:
On their website Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks said: “We’re sorry for the loss of supply. We currently have a fault affecting the areas listed. Our engineers are on site working hard to get the power back on as quickly as they can. If you need more information, please call us on 105 or send us a message on Facebook or Twitter (@ssencommunity) and quote reference ‘HN2809′”