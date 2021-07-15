News / Aberdeen Pervert ordered to go on treatment programme after discussing having babies with paedophile hunter he thought was a child By Danny McKay July 15, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: July 15, 2021, 2:38 pm Michael Cuthill sent messages to who he thought was a 13-year-old girl.. A pervert has been ordered to take part in a treatment programme for sex offenders after discussing having babies with a paedophile hunter he thought was a 13-year-old girl. Michael Cuthill contacted what appeared to be a 13-year-old girl on dating app Badoo and sent sickening sexual messages discussing having sex. The 59-year-old even spoke about having babies together – only to discover he was actually messaging an adult member of an online child protection group. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]