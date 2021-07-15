Aberdeen man accused of attacking partner with stun gun told to get lawyer

An Aberdeen man accused of attacking his partner with a stun gun has been ordered to get a lawyer.

Slawomir Buczynski faced the allegation at the High Court in Glasgow.

The crime is said to have occurred at a property in Gordon Mills Crescent, Aberdeen on April 6 last year.

Prosecutors allege he pushed the woman, repeatedly held the stun gun against her head and body, discharged the weapon, caused her to fall and then kicked his partner.

Buczynski represented himself

The 37 year-old – who now lives elsewhere in Aberdeen – represented himself during the short hearing.

But, Lord Mulholland told Buczynski because the charge was an alleged “domestic abuse” incident, the law would prevent him from questioning the woman at any trial.

Buczynski stated he had contacted a legal firm, but he believed any letter in reply had been sent to a former address.

‘Imperative that you get a solicitor’

The judge then said: “It is absolutely imperative that you get the services of a solicitor.

“The reason is quite simple – you are prohibited from cross-examining the alleged victim in this case.

“You need a lawyer to do that on your behalf.”

Lord Mulholland adjourned until a further hearing next month.

Buczynski – who is on bail – assured the judge he would have a lawyer for then.

He also faces separate charges of possession of the stun gun as well as being threatening and abusive to the woman.