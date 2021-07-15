Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Aberdeen man accused of attacking partner with stun gun told to get lawyer

By Grant McCabe
July 15, 2021, 1:49 pm Updated: July 15, 2021, 2:36 pm
Buczynski's case called at the High Court in Glasgow.
An Aberdeen man accused of attacking his partner with a stun gun has been ordered to get a lawyer.

Slawomir Buczynski faced the allegation at the High Court in Glasgow.

The crime is said to have occurred at a property in Gordon Mills Crescent, Aberdeen on April 6 last year.

Prosecutors allege he pushed the woman, repeatedly held the stun gun against her head and body, discharged the weapon, caused her to fall and then kicked his partner.

Buczynski represented himself

The 37 year-old – who now lives elsewhere in Aberdeen – represented himself during the short hearing.

But, Lord Mulholland told Buczynski because the charge was an alleged “domestic abuse” incident, the law would prevent him from questioning the woman at any trial.

Buczynski stated he had contacted a legal firm, but he believed any letter in reply had been sent to a former address.

‘Imperative that you get a solicitor’

The judge then said: “It is absolutely imperative that you get the services of a solicitor.

“The reason is quite simple – you are prohibited from cross-examining the alleged victim in this case.

“You need a lawyer to do that on your behalf.”

Lord Mulholland adjourned until a further hearing next month.

Buczynski – who is on bail – assured the judge he would have a lawyer for then.

He also faces separate charges of possession of the stun gun as well as being threatening and abusive to the woman.

