James Morrison is bringing his Greatest Hits tour to Aberdeen

Singer-songwriter James Morrison is to bring his Greatest Hits tour to Aberdeen.

He will be playing the Music Hall on April 9 next year as part of a UK tour to celebrate his career that now spans 15 years.

The Brit Award-winning artist’s set will feature his five Top 10 hits, including his breakthrough smashes, You Give Me Something and Wonderful World.

Announcing his tour, his first in two-and-a-half years, James said: “It’s been way too long since I saw you all and I’m so excited to announce these special shows.

Playing live is something I have really missed in the past year and seeing as it’s been nearly 15 years since I started, many of my songs over time have taken on a new life of their own: new emotions, new meanings and new feels in the way my band has played them.”

Buzzing to be back in a room with fans

James announced the tour on the 15th anniversary of his debut album release, Undiscovered. It went on to become one of the biggest albums of the decade, with two weeks at number one, before going five times platinum with 1.5 million domestic sales.

The following year he won the Brit Award for British male solo artist.

James said: “I’ve also become a better singer and inhabit the songs in a different way now. I wanted to reflect all of that on this Greatest Hits tour.

“I am buzzing to be back in a room with all my fans sharing my best songs. I can’t wait to see you all, it’s going to be amazing!”

His success continued throughout the four albums that followed, notably with 2011’s number one, The Awakening, and his most recent set, 2019’s raw and revealing You’re Stronger Than You Know.

Throughout his career, James – who has 4.3 million monthly listeners on Spotify – has collaborated with high-profile talents such as Gary Barlow, Nelly Furtado, Joss Stone and OneRepublic.

He recently joined his musical hero Paul Weller for a Live From The Barbican show, which was broadcast on Radio 2, 6 Music and BBC Two.

When will James Morrison gig go on sale?

Accompanied by Jules Buckley and the BBC Symphony Orchestra, their soulful performance of the Stanley Road classic Broken Stones proved to be a highlight of the set.

Paul chose their collaboration to be the lead single from his upcoming album, An Orchestrated Songbook, which documents the performance and will be released on December 3.

Tickets for James Morrison’s Greatest Hits Tour will go on sale on Thursday July 22 at aberdeenperformingarts.com

