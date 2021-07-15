Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 15th 2021
News / Aberdeen

Government slammed over failure to provide funding for hydrogen hub

By Jamie Hall
July 15, 2021, 5:00 pm
Stephen Flynn pressed government minister Grant Shapps on funding for the hub.
Government ministers have come under fire for refusing to commit to contributing towards a hydrogen energy facility worth more than £200 million.

Last year Aberdeen City Council approved the creation of the hydrogen hub in a bid to facilitate the city’s move away from oil and gas.

Existing facilities – used to refuel the city’s fleet of hydrogen buses – will be converted to receive the gas from external sources.

Additional hydrogen-powered vehicles will also be purchased as part of the project, for which a contract worth £215 million went out to tender last week.

£20m of funding for hub

Nearly £20m is believed to have been contributed so far by the local authority and the Scottish Government.

However, there has so far been no indication that the UK Government will follow suit.

Stephen Flynn, the MP for Aberdeen South and the SNP’s spokesman on business, energy and industrial strategy, asked government minister Grant Shapps to commit to providing funding for the project.

However, Mr Shapps instead said Mr Flynn should “press the Scottish Government” to ensure it meets its “statutory targets for carbon cuts”.

“I am very pleased to say that we have in many senses backed this because we of course are making sure that the consequentials from all our decisions, including those decisions on decarbonisation of transport, are made in such a way that the government of Scotland is able to benefit from them.

“I think it’s very good to work closely together on these things.”

The hydrogen hub, which was approved by councillors in October last year, will also see the city become a centre for the production, storage and distribution of the gas.

Council chiefs believe the hub will cement Aberdeen’s position as “the energy capital of Europe”.

Lack of funding ‘unforgiveable’

Mr Flynn said the government’s failure to commit to funding the project was “unforgiveable”.

“The key to transport decarbonisation will be the availability of sustainable fuel, something which the Scottish Government and the council have recognised in backing Scotland’s first commercial, at scale, hydrogen production and distribution facility right here in Aberdeen,” he said.

“Aberdeen must be at the forefront of the energy transition and, whilst it’s great to see the Scottish Government and the council working in partnership to achieve that aim, the refusal of the UK Government to make any financial contribution to the new hub is deeply disappointing.

“I asked the Secretary of State, in good faith, to back Aberdeen’s renewable future but he clearly wasn’t interested in the project – given how much our city has contributed to the Treasury over the years that response was unforgiveable.

“This clear statement that Westminster won’t be committing a single penny to our hydrogen hub will leave a bitter taste in the mouths of many – if the Tories are serious about net-zero, serious about protecting the future of Aberdeen, then the cheque book must be out.”

